MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A car crashed through the AAA Maryville building Friday afternoon, eyewitnesses told 10News.

The car went almost all the way through the back of the building.

The bricks on the back of the building had been knocked off and the building's insulation was visible from the street, with the car appearing to have gone almost completely through.

The AAA building is located at 715 W Lamar Alexander Parkway.

