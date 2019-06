KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 74-year-old woman drove into a Chapman Highway business Thursday after she said her foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Ross the Boss & Company Salon storefront at 7444 Chapman Highway.

According to Knoxville Police, one person inside the business was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for careless driving.