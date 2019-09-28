A man is dead after a car hit him on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge on Friday night.

It happened on the Parkway at Jake Thomas Road, according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department. Officers said they got a call around 11:10 p.m. Friday, and they found a man's body on the road.

Police said the man tried to cross the Parkway while the traffic light at Jake Thomas Road was green. Officers said the driver had the right of way when the car hit the man.

Police are continuing to investigate and did not release any more details.

