A driver was flown to a hospital after driving into a home and over an embankment in Hawkins County, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

The extent of the drivers' injuries is unknown.Officials said the driver had been in the vehicle since around noon.

Authorities said a car was traveling down Golden Road when it struck a building and fell down a large embankment, trapping the driver.

Multiple agencies had to work together to reach the driver. Officials said the drop was at least 75 feet down.

A rope team was dispatched to get to the man trapped in the car. He was transported to an air medical helicopter at Surgoinsville Airport.

No one inside of the home was injured in the crash.