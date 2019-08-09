BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The U.S. Coast Guard says 18 people have been evacuated from a cargo ship near St. Simons Island.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard's Southeastern unit, the ship, called the Golden Ray, was seen "listing heavily" near St. Simons Sound at about 3:37 a.m.

The sound is located between St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island near one of Georgia's two ports.

Coast Guard authorities confirmed they were evacuating the crew just before 4 a.m. Officials haven't released a possible cause for the listing - or leaning - of the ship.

The Coast Guard says 20 people have been rescued and four remain unaccounted for. The ship had a crew complement of 24.

By 5:45 a.m., evacuations remained ongoing. At that point, all vessel traffic at the port not directly approved by the Coast Guard had been suspended.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the ship is a Vehicle Carrier that was on its way from the Port of Brunswick to the Port of Baltimore. The vessel is listed as a 200 meter long, 36-meter wide vehicle carrier from the Marshall Islands.

The ship was a Ro-Ro freighter, because the vessels deliver cars and other vehicles that roll on for shipping and roll off upon delivery.

As of this point, there have been no reports of injuries and it is not yet known what led to the ship to begin listing to the side.

Glynn County officials told 11Alive News Sunday morning that their first responders were assisting where possible, but the ultimate responsibility and lead agency coordinating efforts on the rescue effort is the U.S. Coast Guard.

US Coast Guard rescues crew of overturned cargo ship near Brunswick A cargo ship overturned near the Port of Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A cargo ship overturned near the Port of Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A cargo ship overturned near the Port of Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A cargo ship overturned near the Port of Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A cargo ship overturned near the Port of Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A cargo ship overturned near the Port of Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A cargo ship overturned near the Port of Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A cargo ship overturned near the Port of Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

MORE HEADLINES

Savannah State athlete from north Georgia dies while evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Nightmare continues for Texas couple after buying 'dream home'

Georgia State to get $950,000 from the SEC team they just beat

Police say now-deceased UGA employee stole $1.3 million over a decade

Delta flight turns around after trying to fly into Bahamas, despite Hurricane Dorian's fury