Carson-Newman University says an incoming freshman died while on a trip to Guatemala.

According to a press release from the university, Seth Washman was killed on Friday because of an electrical short in a hotel swimming pool.

Seth's sister Emma was also injured in the accident. Emma is a rising junior at Carson-Newman University.

In the release, Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler says "The prayers of our entire campus community is that God will be a refuge and an ever present help to the Washam family at this time."

The university has set up a giving page for people to donate to the Washam family.