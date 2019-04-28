RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — State resources are being called in to assist in the search and rescue of five trapped people in a Russell County cave.

According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office, five people went into the cave, but the path became too slippery to get back out.

Officials say all five people are OK at this time and are awaiting rescue teams.

