CBD businesses noticing uptick in customers during pandemic

BRISTOL, Va. — The pandemic has taken a toll on Americans' mental health, whether it's due to stress, anxiety, or depression.

Nationwide, some are finding relief in CBD products.

Locally, Natural Needs and Remedies in Bristol, Va. has seen a steady flow of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager Christiana Sorah says it's mostly older customers that are looking for pain relief but during the pandemic, she says some people have stopped by to help reduce stress and anxiety during these challenging times.