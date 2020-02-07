CCSO: Teen girl, 17, missing from Cumberland Co.

Authorities said Andrea Faith Judkins left her residence during the night and has not been seen since.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tennessee — Authorities are searching for Andrea Faith Judkins, 17, of Cumberland County the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

Judkins is described as a white female. She is 4'9", 78 pounds, and has brown hair with red and blonde highlights.

CCSO said she left her residence off Birchwood Drive sometime during the night. It is unknown which way she went.