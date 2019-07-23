KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Cedar Springs Christian bookstore is not going out of business after announcing it planned to close last fall.

The book store on 504 North Peters Road in West Knoxville has been open for 43 years. They opened a store in Knoxville in 1976 and moved to the North Peters Road location in 1995.

Cedar Springs Christian Co-owner Vicki Geist said they've seen less foot traffic over the last several years - and decided in mid-February to sell the building.

"Customers started coming in and crying and pouring out and how this would be really hard if we left," Geist said.

After the announcement, the bookstore said it saw a lot of support from its customers so it's no longer planning to close but it is hoping to sell its building and downsize to save money.

When Lifeway closes, it'll be the only Christian store open in the area.

It offers bibles, books, and music. It's known for its inspirational Christian gifts, card selection, and church supplies.

Something Geist said they can offer that other's can't is its customer service.

They do special orders every day.

