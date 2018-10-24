CHANDLER, Ariz. — The mother of the 4-week-old baby who was found dead after he was reported abducted from Brooks Crossing Park Wednesday afternoon has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, according to Chandler police.

According to police, 19-year-old Jenna Folwell called 911 around 1:30 p.m. from the park. She told officers she was putting her baby in his car seat when someone came up from behind, put a bag over her head and took her child.

The report led officers on an intense search of the area, including the mother's apartment near Dobson Road and Loop 202.

4-month-old reported abducted in Chandler by his mother Oct. 24, 2018.

Police said they found the baby dead in the mother's apartment. They did not say where exactly the child was found or give any details on the nature of the child's death.

Investigators were immediately looking at Folwell as a suspect in the baby's death, and said they were not looking at anyone else as a suspect.

Police said Folwell was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of first degree murder.

