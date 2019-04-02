KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville will use a Tennessee Department of Transportation grant to create a pedestrian and bike path on Chapman Highway and add more crosswalks to a section of the busy road.

Crews hope to begin construction in mid-2021. The $950,000 grant will give a safe option for pedestrians walking, biking and taking transit.

“Construction of a multi-use path between Stone Road and Woodlawn Pike along Chapman Highway is the most suitable project we have identified for this grant program,” said Jim Hagerman, City Engineering Director.

The project will extend a sidewalk from the intersection and connect to the existing sidewalk near Young High Pike. It will create pedestrian crossings at three intersections with Chapman Highway: Stone Road, Fronda Lane and Woodlawn Pike. Additionally, the project will improve four Knoxville Area Transit bus stops.

“This is a section of Chapman Highway where people are walking and biking on a busy, high-speed road, and there is little space outside the traffic lanes,” Hagerman said. “So the completed project will make getting back and forth from home to grocery store or work safer for residents. It will also make traffic safer for motorists."

It's expected to include 3,200 feet of a multi-use path and 525 feet of sidewalk. Stone Road, Fronda Lane and Woodlawn Pike will be upgraded with pedestrian signals and crosswalks, including a total of seven new crossings.

“Several short sections of sidewalks on the east side of Chapman Highway will be installed, connecting them to destinations such as the South Knoxville Branch Library and adjacent bus stops. The four bus stops on Chapman between Stone Road and Woodlawn will be improved to provide a safe and desirable place to wait for the bus,” Hagerman said.

Chapman Highway is a state and federal highway managed by TDOT. The maximum grant award for the program is $950,000, plus a minimum $50,000 city match, Hagerman said. To make this project successful, Knoxville will contribute a total of $857,895.

The project will undergo an environmental assessment, right-of-way acquisition and final design, Hagerman said.

“Knoxville competed with other Tennessee cities for this grant, so the award validates just how important this project is,” Hagerman said.

The Chapman Highway pathway project is expected to be completed in early 2022.

“KAT is excited about the pedestrian and bicycle improvements along the Chapman corridor, in addition to the transit enhancements,” says Melissa Roberson, Interim Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville. “This is a busy corridor for transit usage, so improving pedestrian and bike access will also prove incredibly beneficial for transit.”