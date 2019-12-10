CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Coyote Jacks owner Tammie Taylor tells NBC affiliate WRCB she's shutting the business down permanently.

This comes after news that the club's landlords have opted to terminate her lease.

"After talking to our attorneys and all the controversy, I have decided to shut down Coyote Jacks. We will not re-open," she told WRCB in an exclusive interview.

Taylor says she hopes closing the controversial night club will shift the focus to finding the person who shot and killed a 19 year-old customer last weekend.

One week after the deadly shooting, Chattanooga police are still searching for a suspect.

"I think any other place would've been shut down long ago," said nearby resident and business owner Colleen Carboni.

Taylor's decision comes hours after attorneys representing the club's landlords tried to serve her with a formal notice that her lease had been terminated.

"The incident that happened over the weekend contributed to this and the city attorneys office in Chattanooga is working on a nuisance abatement filing," CPD spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said during a news conference.

The club's security alarm could be heard Friday afternoon sounding off from down the street.

"The locks had been changed," Myzal said.

As the property owners tried to get inside, the city's regulatory officer was also there trying to serve Taylor a notice about Beer Board violations for overcrowding and disorderly conduct.

"I think this is a step that will make people in this neighborhood and area feel safer," Myzal added.

Taylor, who recently became sole owner of the business, was not present. She told WRCB she had an emergency come up.

"This has blown up into something that it's not supposed to be. We've done nothing wrong," she said.

Taylor says the club has been open since 2014. Records show police have responded to more than 400 calls about the club from neighbors and business owners like Colleen Carboni.

"I've called the police more times than I've lived here my whole life previously," Carboni said.

"Everybody says 'shut it down, shut it down, shut it down.' Now let's see if it fixes the problem," Taylor said.

Taylor also told WRCB she plans to continue cooperating with police to find the person responsible for this latest act of violence and hopes closing will help address gun violence in the community.

"Everybody says "shut it down, shut it down, shut it down". Now lets see if it fixes the problem," she said.

Taylor says she has made the city attorney aware of her decision. She will be present at next week's Beer Board meeting with her attorneys to address violations for overcrowding and disorderly conduct.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Coyote Jacks owner Tammy Taylor told WRCB that she is closing down the club for good.

She says she hopes it will turn the focus away from the business and toward finding the person responsible for killing a 19-year-old partygoer last weekend.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga PD was outside Coyote Jacks as the city attempted to serve the business owner with Beer Board violations. The business's owner, Tammie Taylor, tells WRCB she wasn't present due to "an emergency."

At the same time, the owners of the property were at the building trying to get in, but couldn't.

They called a locksmith to gain access to the building.

The owners and their legal representatives are still on the property.