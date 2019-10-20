CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Saturday, Chattanooga held a ceremony to dedicate "The Wreath of Honor Memorial" in honor of the Fallen Five.

They are the five service members killed in a 2015 terrorist attack.

The wreath held by five pillars represents the memory of those five who were killed.

Work started on the memorial that overlooks the Tennessee River in 2016.

