HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: Authorities have released new details in the murder of the hairstylist who was gunned down in front of his Ooltewah home on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies believe Sanel Durakovic, 25, followed the victim home from work.

Investigators said Durakovic's girlfriend, who worked with the victim, told coworkers the victim was making unwanted advances toward her.

The victim, 57-year-old hairstylist Patrick Godwin, worked at Tease Salon in Chattanooga. Court records show investigators interviewed the salon's manager.

The manager told law enforcement that she was approached by Durakovic's girlfriend, her employee. Durakovic's girlfriend told her about an incident that involved Godwin on Monday, Jan. 6 -- the day before he was killed.

Durakovic's girlfriend told the manager that Godwin rolled up a towel and snapped her in the buttocks area, and it made her feel uncomfortable.

Investigators spoke with one of her clients. The client said Durakovic's girlfriend had related the same information to her.

The client also said Durakovic's girlfriend told Durakovic about Godwin's advances.

According to the court records, Durakovic arrived at Tease Salon the night of Jan. 7 to make sure his girlfriend felt safe.

Investigators say surveillance cameras revealed that Durakovic pulled inside of the parking lot driving a black four-door Audi.

Later that night, Godwin left the salon around 9:08 p.m. A few minutes later, around 9:26 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Godwin's home, where they found Godwin dead.

Neighbors in the area told investigators they heard two gunshots and saw a dark-colored sedan driven by a young man matching the description of the black Audi that was seen at the salon.

Deputies believe Sanel Durakovic followed Godwin to his home and confronted him in the driveway before shooting him twice.

Durakovic has been booked in the Hamilton County Jail and being held on a $200,000 bond.

RELATED: KPD investigating after dog thrown more than 29 feet off Alcoa Highway overpass overnight

RELATED: Records: 16yo waited at scene while 17yo helped in murders of Knoxville brothers

RELATED: Escaped SC inmate captured after 40 years on the run

PREVIOUS STORY: A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a 57-year-old Ooltewah man outside his home on January 7th.

25-year-old Sanel Durakovic was arrested Friday and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. Sheriff Jim Hammond revealed new details about the case in a news conference Saturday morning.

Patrick Godwin was shot to death in his front yard on Horseshoe Bend Lane in Ooltewah after arriving home from work.

This had neighbors concerned because they say they don't live in a crime-ridden area.

Sheriff Hammond was able to put some of those concerns to rest.

"I know there was a lot of concern on the part of neighbors. Was this a random act? It does appear that this was a targeted act,” the Sheriff WBIR's affiliate station, WRCB.

57-year-old Patrick Godwin was a beloved husband, father, and hairdresser. January 7th his family's life changed forever.

"After a long night and an exhaustive amount of interviewing and round-up of suspect regarding a homicide that occurred here in Hamilton County, the Hamilton County Office detectives were able to charge an individual in the death of one Patrick Godwin,” Sheriff Hammond said.

Deputies believe Sanel Durakovic followed Godwin to his home and confronted him in the driveway before shooting him twice.

Durakovic was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

Hammond said, "We believe the suspect knew the victim or at least they were familiar with each other because of a common interest."

It remains unclear what that common interest is at this stage of the investigation.

"When I say it does appear at this point to be a domestic issue, that's about all I can say on it at this point for the motive,” Hammond told WRCB.

Durakovic has been booked in the Hamilton County Jail. The Sheriff said the neighbors played a big part in leading them to the suspect.

"A number of the neighbors in this neighborhood were equipped with the video equipment that shows the value of having video equipment in your home and in your businesses. That provided us a good timeline of a lot of what happened,” Hammond said.

Durakovic is being held with a $200,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation. The sheriff's office will continue to interview witnesses and meet with the district attorney for additional information before moving forward with this case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Today the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced that they will have a press conference regarding the homicide involving Patrick Godwin.

Godwin was shot and killed in front of his home on January 7.

PREVIOUS STORY: There has been an outpour of support from loved ones who knew Patrick Godwin, the man who was shot and killed in his Ooltewah driveway Tuesday night.

Godwin would have turned 58-years-old Thursday.

One friend told Channel 3 Godwin will be remembered for not only what he did, but also for who he was.

"He was wonderful. He was a good guy, good friend," said Tammy Harrelson, Godwin’s friend and client of 20 years.



That is the message flowing through Godwin’s neighborhood and flooding his Facebook page.



The husband and father of three worked as a master hairstylist, which is how he met Harrelson two decades ago.



"First of all, I got him because I had a bad haircut. A bad, bad thing happened and Patrick said I can take care of that and he did," she shared.



Harrelson said Godwin recently started baking and was a veteran but when it came to making people look and feel good about themselves, he was the man for the job.



Godwin volunteered his time and talent to the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for many years.

Godwin spent several years hairstyling for the foundation's Dare to Dance showcase, something Harrelson was involved in herself.

"Fixing our hair, it's different than just for a photoshoot because it's got to look like that was for 12 hours with you moving and dancing so he was a master at hair," she said.



Channel 3 asked Harrelson what her longtime confidant would want to be remembered for.



"I think that Patrick knowing what I know of him would probably want to be remembered as a good husband, good father, master stylist and a good friend," she ended.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office investigators are continuing to search for the person or persons responsible for Godwin’s death.

They confirmed it was not random.