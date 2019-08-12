CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man is accused of shooting and killing an Alabama police officer.

According to booking records from Madison County, Alabama, 41-year-old Lajeromeny Brown of Chattanooga was arrested Friday night and charged with felony murder and capital murder of a public official.

That public official was Huntsville Police STAC Agent Billy Clardy.

Clardy was shot in the chest on Friday during a drug task force operation. The bullet pierced his heart killing the man who was a husband and father of five.

Brown is no stranger to law enforcement in the Tennessee Valley.

According to Hamilton County booking records, his most recent arrest in January of this year came with several charges including: aggravated assault on police, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, felony vandalism over $1,000, simple possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

Brown is currently being held inside the Madison County Jail in Huntsville with no bond.

There's no word yet on when his first appearance in court will be.