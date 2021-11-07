Chattanooga woman found dead over two weeks after Florida condo collapse

Dr. June Scobee Rodgers, a close friend of Judy Spiegel, said her husband Kevin Spiegel called around noon on Sunday to share the news.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — UPDATE: The body of Judy Spiegel, the wife of a former Erlanger CEO, has been located over two weeks after the condominium building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Dr. June Scobee Rodgers, a close friend of Judy Spiegel, said her husband Kevin Spiegel called around noon on Sunday to share the news.

#BREAKING: We’ve confirmed that the body of Judy Spiegel, the wife of former Erlanger CEO Kevin Spiegel, was found earlier today amidst the rubble left behind from the Surfside, Florida condo building collapse. Hear from a close family friend tonight at 11:00 pm on @WRCB. — Joi Dukes WRCB (@JoiDukesTV) July 11, 2021

This is a developing story. It was originally reported by WRCB.

PREVIOUS STORY: The search for Judy Spiegel, the wife of a former Erlanger CEO, is still underway over a week after the partial condominium building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Former Erlanger CEO Kevin Spiegel posted a LinkedIn update asking followers to pray for Judy Spiegel's return, featuring a picture taken with first lady Jill Biden.

PREVIOUS STORY: Eleven people have been confirmed dead after the partial condominium building collapse in Surfside, FL, and 150 families were still waiting to hear about their missing loved ones on Tuesday.

Kevin Spiegel had just spent Father's Day weekend with his wife Judy and their children at their condo inside the building.

"We spent the weekend in the pool enjoying ourselves, enjoying one another, had a nice family dinner with everyone on Sunday evening, and then flew back to California on Monday morning," he said.

On Tuesday, Spiegel told Channel 3 that three days after he returned back to his assignment at a hospital in California, he jumped up in the middle of the night to check his email.

One included a notification from Surfside’s management that the building where his family had spent the weekend had collapsed. They had purchased the 40-year-old property five years ago which was reportedly due for repairs a week after the collapse.

Spiegel added that he immediately called his wife Judy, 65, who was sleeping inside but the call went straight to voicemail.

"My heart was rapidly beating. Sweating. Knew that something was traumatically wrong," Spiegel added.

Wednesday marked six days since the building erupted and Miami-Dade teams and others from across the country deployed to sort through the rubble.

Meanwhile, the Siegel Family and several others waited anxiously.

"The pouring out of individuals trying to help has been second to none," Kevin Spigel said.

He and his wife lived in Chattanooga for six years where he served as CEO of Erlanger Hospital and Judy was a staple in philanthropy.

She was the co-chair of the Arts Committee at the Erlanger Children’s Hospital and invented the continual Believe Bash.

Her husband said the volunteer state had always been like home and a blessing to the family, and that the continued support was what was keeping them encouraged.

“We are hopeful that something positive will come out of this. That my wife Judy is found," he said.

The family planned to make their way to the family center for updates and then make their way to the synagogue to pray.