Cheers! Beer permit requests submitted for Thompson-Boling Arena, Neyland Stadium
The Beer Board Agenda for the June 18 meeting lists the beer permit requests as an item to be discussed.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The company Aramark has submitted beer permit applications asking the City of Knoxville for approval to sell beer at Thompson-Boling Arena and Neyland Stadium, according to next week's Beer Board Agenda.
In order to be approved, a checklist needs to be accurately completed. Not every box needs to be checked to apply but enough needs to be done to show the company is moving in the right direction.
According to the checklist, the board could approve the permit, could approve it pending final documentation, deny it or defer it.
