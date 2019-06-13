KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The company Aramark has submitted beer permit applications asking the City of Knoxville for approval to sell beer at Thompson-Boling Arena and Neyland Stadium, according to next week's Beer Board Agenda.

The Beer Board Agenda for the June 18 meeting lists the beer permit requests as an item to be discussed.

In order to be approved, a checklist needs to be accurately completed. Not every box needs to be checked to apply but enough needs to be done to show the company is moving in the right direction.

According to the checklist, the board could approve the permit, could approve it pending final documentation, deny it or defer it.

Neyland Stadium - Aramark Bowl Beer Permit Application Checklist CITY OF KNOXVILLE BEER PERMIT APPLICATION CHECKLIST ' Dist susie rane Neyland Stadium -Aomack Bow come 52988 Agenda Date 6-18-14 cure _1OBDAoIL Bsn Receive 5. 29/19.

Neyland Stadium - Aramark Suites Beer Permit Application Checklist CITY OF KNOXVILLE BEER PERMIT APPLICATION CHECKLIST District: Business Name: _Neylard Stadi 'um - remark Suit. coun 5298 Busines Address ae a 'Agenda Date 618-19 -___ars,_lO8DAotl Pines erica 524, 29,19.

Thompson Boling Arena - Aramark Bowl Beer Permit Application Checklist Se CITY OF KNOXVILLE BEER PERMIT APPLICATION CHECKLIST District! Vimar Pom bmp li ean. Ben 51335 Business Adiress: 100 Phillip "Filmer 202. 37796 'Agenda Date OSE -19 crn [O08 DAO Bewnatinens cit 5.12!