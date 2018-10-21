Sevier County, Tenn. — A child is hurt after being struck by a car and airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Linsenbigler told 10News the call came in around 1:08 p.m. near River Divide Road. First responders arrived on the scene six minutes later.

Sevier Co.- Child hit by car off River Divide Rd. being airlifted for treatment pic.twitter.com/TkqlJvcS3Q — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) October 21, 2018

The emergency crew examined the child and immediately loaded into the medical helicopter, once it arrived on the scene. Chief John Linsenbigler says the juvenile wiggled their toes and responded to conversation before leaving for the hospital.

No word yet on the child's injuries. THP is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

