Accidental shooting claims life of two-year-old child

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A two-year-old child in Bradley County has died as a result of an accidental shooting.
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported gunshot at a residence on Hancock Rd NE Monday around 12:45 a.m.
The child's mother told deputies that her 2-year-old child had suffered an accidental gunshot wound.
BCSO said the child was immediately transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and later died as a result of the injury.
A preliminary investigation discovered that the firearm had been left unsecured and the child was able to have access to the weapon.
After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, the child's father, Matthew Daniel Jenkins, was charged with criminally negligent homicide.