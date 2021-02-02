Accidental shooting claims life of two-year-old child

The child was immediately transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and later died as a result of the injury.

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A two-year-old child in Bradley County has died as a result of an accidental shooting.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported gunshot at a residence on Hancock Rd NE Monday around 12:45 a.m.

The child's mother told deputies that her 2-year-old child had suffered an accidental gunshot wound.

BCSO said the child was immediately transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and later died as a result of the injury.

A preliminary investigation discovered that the firearm had been left unsecured and the child was able to have access to the weapon.