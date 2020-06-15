Smaller class sizes, limited toy sharing and masks | Child care reopens in Kentucky

Classroom groups will have no more than 10 kids and masks are recommended for children over the age of 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a press conference held on May 21, 2020.

Monday is a big day for parents and licensed child care centers as Kentucky enters another phase of reopening. Starting June 15, center-based childcare programs and day camps can reopen. These programs will have to abide by some strict guidelines, per Governor Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work plan.

Groups of kids will be limited to 10 or fewer per classroom and visitors will not be allowed. All staff will be required to wear masks and childcare programs can recommend that children at least 5 years old or older wear masks. Children under 5 should not wear masks.

Each child care program is required to create a cleaning and sanitizing program to keep surfaces like desks and toys clean. Toys that cannot be cleaned and sanitized won’t be used.

Playground time will be staggered between classroom groups, and family events and field trips won’t be held.

You can read the rest of the guidelines for child care programs in the Healthy at Work plan.

In-home childcare programs were allowed to reopen on June 8 along with libraries, museums and some outdoor attractions in the state.

The next stage of reopening is set for June 29, when bars are allowed to reopen and groups of 50 people or fewer are allowed to regather. This stage is the last one Governor Beshear has laid out plans for so far.

The governor began opening businesses and organizations on May 9 after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the state in March.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.