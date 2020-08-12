Childhelp wraps gifts for foster children

Volunteers hope the gifts will help spread holiday cheer to the children who need it most.

Volunteers at Childhelp Tennessee have been busy packing and wrapping more than 450 Christmas gifts to give to foster kids at the center's foster care!

Last year, Childhelp says more than 70,000 cases of suspected child abuse cases were investigated in the state.