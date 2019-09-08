NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The children of a murdered TDOC employee spoke to Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV about who their mother was and the impact she left on the community on Thursday.

Debra Johnson called two of her children graduating at the same time from Trevecca University in Nashville the best day of her life.

"Everything that she meant to us is still here. Everything that she valued is still here," Dr. Shernaye Johnson, her daughter said.

Johnson had a passion for inmates bettering themselves. That's why she spent 38 years at the Tennessee Department of Correction.

She made her way up the ranks from correctional officer to correctional administrator for West Tennessee.

"It was always a story. It was literally always a story. She loved the TDOC. She loved the inmates. She loved her coworkers. It was always a story," Johnson said.

Now her smile and warm hugs are memories to her family.

TBI said it believes Curtis Watson, an inmate, killed Johnson before escaping from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday.

After not showing up for a meeting with the warden, Johnson was found dead at her home on prison grounds.

"We're still processing. It won't happen overnight. It may not happen in a couple of months, but we're still processing day by day," Johnson said.

Johnson's daughter and son told News4 she never brought up Watson. They're now urging the inmate to turn himself in.

"You're not going to get away with this. You will be found," Mychal Austin, her son, said.

As the family waits for Watson to be caught, they're willing to forgive him. They said that's what Johnson would have wanted.

"At the end of the day, my momma was a person who forgave and believed in second chances," Austin said.

It's a lesson Johnson's children plan to carry on as they honor her life and legacy.

"Although she's gone, she's touched thousands of lives and because of that, that'll be the most comforting thing we do have," Austin said.

Family members told News4 the support from the community has been incredible. They said Governor Bill Lee and TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker reached out directly to them.

Johnson leaves behind three children and seven grandchildren.

The family is still in the process of finalizing funeral arrangements.