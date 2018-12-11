TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Chobani is celebrating Veterans Day with a new red, white and blue yogurt flavor.

The yogurt is vanilla with mixed berries on the bottom, and comes in camouflage packaging. The idea for the "Hero Batch" came from a group of Chobani employees who are also veterans.

The "Red, White and Blueberries" yogurt is being produced by the company's Twin Falls, Idaho plant.

Chobani hopes to raise $1 million for Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that serves America's military families. To that end, the company announced on Sunday that it will donate $500,000 to the charity, and will match any consumer donations up to $250,000.

According to Chobani, the donations will help provide food and gift cards to veteran families, "making it possible for these heroes to eat healthy during challenging times. "

