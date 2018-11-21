Knoxville — The Christmas spirit will be taking over a popular downtown bar for the holiday season!

Miracle on Gay St. opens the day after Thanksgiving at Sapphire, located at 428 S. Gay St. They're describing it as a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting.

"With kitschy holiday decor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you've ever been to, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch's heart to grow three sizes," according to its website.

Not convinced yet? Take a look at the list of holiday drinks: Christmapolitan, Koala-La La La, La La La La, Run Run Rudolph, Jingle Ball Nog and the Christmas Carol Barrel are just a few on the list.

The Miracle Popup concept is part of a world-wide franchise that started in New York in 2014. This year it's grown to more than 80 bars--to be one, you have to get an invite.

And after a few years of networking, Sapphire made the cut. Its managers say it's the first bar in Tennessee to get the invite. There is also an opening in Nashville.

"I also think it's an opportunity for Knoxville to prove that it deserves this," bar manager Patrick Joyce said. "It's not just, we're making your classic cocktails, but we're really pushing, trying to be on the forefront of the cocktail movement in East Tennessee."

The specials run from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30. Sapphire is open Monday-Saturday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

