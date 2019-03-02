The SOUPer Bowl of Caring aims to help feed the hungry, and area churches are joining forces to help make that happen on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to the SOUPer Bowl website, the giveback focuses on "Using the energy of the Super Bowl to mobilize youth in a united national effort to care for people in their local communities who are hungry and those in need."

Shiloh Baptist Church in Seymour says they are collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations before, during and after their services on Sunday. They will also have a soup and chili lunch after church services ends to create a fellowship with their members.

According to the SOUPer Bowl of Caring website, some other Knoxville and surrounding area churches are also participating:

West Emory Presbyterian Church

First United Methodist Church Oak Ridge

Lonsdale United Methodist

Bakers Creek Presbyterian

Grant's Chapel United Methodist Church

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

The foundation started in 1990 in South Carolina. A seminary intern prayed that as people enjoyed Super Bowl Sunday, let them remember those who don't even have a bowl or soup to eat.

You can donate by clicking here.