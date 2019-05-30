KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee kids will be able to watch certain movies in the theater for just $1 this summer.

This special deals got started this week across the country at select Century, Cinemark, United Artists and Regal theaters.

Most of the movies in the summer program are recent animated films that are kid-friendly. Here are some of the movies included in summer programs:

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"Sherlock Gnomes"

"Despicable Me 1 & 3"

"Turbo"

"Puss in Boots"

"Smallfoot"

"Kung Fu Panda 1 & 3"

"Pets"

"The Lego Movie 1 & 2"

The Summer Movie Express program at Regal Theatres across the country costs $1 for tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

AMC also has a summer movie program for kids that costs $4 that includes a small drink and popcorn called Summer movie camp. The deal features kid-friendly movies every Wednesday.