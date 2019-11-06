KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As redevelopment continues on Knoxville’s South Waterfront, the City recently entered into an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to lease the space along Island Home Avenue underneath the James White Parkway for free public parking.

City Public Service Department teams have cleaned the 0.75-acre site by removing an existing chain-link fence and debris, wrapping support columns with reflective tape and grading the site for a better gravel parking surface.

Improvements were also made in 2018 to the existing sidewalk along the north side of Island Home Avenue for safer walkability.

“These recent upgrades will help provide residents and patrons with parking and a designated pedestrian path to destinations east and west along Island Home Avenue,” said Dawn Michelle Foster, City Redevelopment Director.

“This additional parking is similar to other gravel lots in the City that we have leased from TDOT for additional parking. We’ll be monitoring to see how this lot works for the Old Sevier business and South Knoxville residential community.”

Additional nearby public parking is available for South Waterfront patrons along Foggy Bottom Street at Suttree Landing Park located on the riverfront. Free night-time and weekend parking is also available at the Riverwalk Garage, located off Blount Avenue near the Gay Street Bridge.