KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As part of a strategic study of possible future uses of Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center, the City of Knoxville is inviting people to participate in a community-wide survey.

The survey will be offered June 17 to June 30, 2019. The link for the survey will be active on June 17.

“We need everyone’s input – those who use the park regularly, and those who have not been to the park in a while,” said Chip Barry, the City’s Deputy Chief of Operations.

“This community survey will help the City and its consulting team better understand how people use the park now, and what people might like to see in the future. All opinions are helpful. Please take the survey and share this link with your friends.”

Paper copies of the surveys are available at the Chilhowee Park offices or by calling 311 (865-215-4311).

The consulting team, Conventions, Sports and Leisure International (CSL), has been hired by the City to review the current uses of Chilhowee Park and existing market conditions, then to develop a strategic business plan and facility plan.

Earlier this year, CSL representatives met with Chilhowee Park stakeholder groups and held an initial Feb. 5 public meeting. The team met with various stakeholder groups again in May.

The next step, once the survey ends June 30: CSL will integrate the community responses with feedback previously collected from stakeholders and at the public meeting. CSL will present its recommendations at a public meeting this fall.

Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center is an 81-acre park that serves as the home to the Tennessee Valley Fair, The Muse and Golden Gloves Charities. Chilhowee Park is also adjacent to the 53-acre Zoo Knoxville.