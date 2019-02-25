KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Electric scooters could soon be on the streets of Knoxville.

City council is set to meet Tuesday to consider a plan for electric scooters in the city. It's voting on two companies that could be involved in a "pilot program": Zagster, Inc. and VeoRide, Inc.

Zagster operates Knoxville's "Pace" bike share program.

VeoRide

VeoRide

Two Electric city Scooters.

Evgenia Parajanian - stock.adobe.com

RELATED: Pace bikes log thousands of miles, burn millions of calories in first year

RELATED: 1,700+ rides taken in first two months of Knoxville bike share program

The resolution that councilors will consider states having two companies in the pilot program will allow the city to compare two different business models.

The proposal would last for a year with the option to extend it for two more years.

According to the resolution, shared mobility vehicles are an increasingly popular trend, with numerous companies deploying electric scooters in urban settings, such as the City of Knoxville.

"While the city recognizes that low-emission, shared mobility vehicle options, such as electric scooters, can create more diverse, convenient, and accessible transportation, these vehicles also pose significant public safety challenges, along with additional considerations of managing the right-of-way appropriately and adapting old regulations to new business types," the resolution said.

The city council issued a moratorium through Aug. 8, 2019 to allow the city time to issue an agreement with one or more companies for a pilot program to be operated in Knoxville. The city said it published an RFP and as a result, selected VeoRide to be one of the two companies to be authorized to operate in the electric scooter share pilot program.

RELATED: City of Knoxville passes temporary block on electric scooters