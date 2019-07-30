KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All but one member of Knoxville City Council voted in favor to approve an amended zoning map as part of Recode Knoxville on the first reading.

Second District councilman Andrew Roberto was the only dissenting vote.

Recode Knoxville is an overhaul plan of the city's zoning ordinance. On July 16th, leaders approved the text portion of Recode but still had issues with the zoning map. After a few hours of discussion on amendments, city leaders approved the proposed zoning map.

The map is part of the ordinance that shows the zoning districts in the city. The discussion included more than 30 proposed revisions to the map.

Several revisions were requested for residential areas listed in Recode Draft 4. Many of those requests are to list the area as a single-family residential neighborhood or a general residential neighborhood. Other revisions apply to Offices and General Commercial Use Properties.

Even though the first reading passed, a second vote is still needed and the discussion for revisions isn't over. Council members and other leaders can still request and submit changes to the planning commission to be considered during a window lasting into August and possibly September.

The MPC would need to consider any changes by November to be placed on the agenda for December.

According to Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, Recode won't raise taxes or change rules for most properties, and will also be a living document that can be amended and changed.

The meeting was held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the City-County Building in Downtown Knoxville and lasted until 10:30 p.m.