KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several Knoxville roads that used to flood in heavy rain--don't any longer.

That's thanks to the city's flood mitigation plans.

City engineers say it helped fix the flooding problems at Prosser Road, Cross Park Drive, Westland Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Those areas saw flooding during major rain events in years past.

But a few years ago engineers put in better drainage systems and other fixtures to fix the chronic flooding problems.

"Instead of nearly every time it rained closing the road, we have not had any flooding reported since then," City of Knoxville Director of Engineering Jim Hagerman said.

Most recently the City replaced the bridge at Grainger Avenue over First Creek. Next on the agenda is to replace the bridge at Mineral Springs in North Knoxville.

Hagerman says it's still possible that these places could flood if there is a lot of rain, so residents should be careful.

But there are other workers that can't avoid the whims of mother nature.

"Two weeks since the fall we've been dry on this particular site," said Doug Kennedy, the CEO of Johnson & Gaylon Construction.

Kennedy says it's been an abnormally rainy fall and winter. He say it's made it more expensive and more laborious. He says it's also been a scheduling challenge.

"As we try to dig footings, you get a little bit of footing dug, and then you have to bring in pumps, and pump the water out of them, try and let them dry again, before you can start," Kennedy said. "People do try to get their production levels up and guys are working hard when we do get a chance. We had three days last week and a day or two this week, which is about the longest stretch."