KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville wants your input on how to improve a dangerous area of North Broadway.

A study will be completed by February 2020 that will look at alternative options for the Hall of Fame Drive intersection and North Broadway up to Cecil Avenue. The study will determine a better functioning roadway for pedestrians, motor vehicles, and bicyclists.

"It's hard for all modes of transportation to get through," said Jon Livengood, the City’s Alternative Transportation Engineer. "We decided to take a look at this into alternative layouts we can do."

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the public was invited to drop in from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and recommend ideas to make the North Broadway Corridor from Glenwood Avenue and McCroskey Avenue more inviting and accessible to drivers and pedestrians.

The open house was held at St. James Episcopal Church on 1101 N. Broadway.

One of the biggest changes they're considering is making a left turn possible at the Broadway and Hall of Fame intersection.

Right now, drivers can only legally turn right. North Knoxville resident Kristina Gehrman has seen people make illegal turns to get onto Hall of Fame Drive from Broadway.

"You have to go up into the Kroger parking lot and flip around," Gehrman said. "If there was an easy way to either put up new signs or change the intersection, that would certainly, I think, make life easier."

Another project being considered involves changing the timing of stop lights along Broadway. The city engineering director said the new hardware for the lights has been approved, but they also need other agreements.

"It's just been a real complicated process to get that kicked off, getting agreements with the other utilities, getting agreements with the pole owners," director Jim Hagerman said.

He said the current hardware for each light is much older, and if drivers notice delays to call 3-1-1 to have the city check on it.

According to a release from the city, the overall study hopes to find a better functioning roadway for pedestrians, motor vehicles, and bicyclists.

“The existing intersection works for people who are coming from the north, but those who are approaching from the south have no options to get on Hall of Fame or get off and then proceed southbound on Broadway." Livengood said.

Anyone needing a disability accommodation to attend the open house should contact ADA Coordinator Stephanie Cook at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact Title VI Coordinator Tatia M. Harris at 865-215-2831.