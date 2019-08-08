KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville wants your input on how to improve a dangerous area of North Broadway.

A study will be completed by February 2020 that will look at alternative options for the Hall of Fame Drive intersection and North Broadway up to Cecil Avenue. The study will determine a better functioning roadway for pedestrians, motor vehicles, and bicyclists.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the public is invited to drop in from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and recommend ideas to make the North Broadway Corridor from Glenwood Avenue and McCroskey Avenue more inviting and accessible to drivers and pedestrians.

The open house will be at St. James Episcopal Church on 1101 N. Broadway.

According to a release from the city, the study hopes to find a better functioning roadway for pedestrians, motor vehicles, and bicyclists.

“This study will determine alternative designs for the Hall of Fame intersection for all modes of transportation to travel in a more efficient and safe manner,” said Jon Livengood, the City’s Alternative Transportation Engineer. “The existing intersection works for people who are coming from the north, but those who are approaching from the south have no options to get on Hall of Fame or get off and then proceed southbound on Broadway.

Anyone needing a disability accommodation to attend the open house should contact ADA Coordinator Stephanie Cook at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact Title VI Coordinator Tatia M. Harris at 865-215-2831.