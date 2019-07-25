KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville's 2019 summer interns are busy with a lot more than shuffling paperwork.

They took on a big challenge: to manage a campaign raising donations and awareness for hunger in the city.

"They have a heart to help other people," said Trent Johnson, Training Coordinator with the city's Civil Service Department. "These are incredibly high quality individuals that really want to help other people and they don't have to be asked to do it."

Through their #FeedKnox #OneLoveDay campaign, the interns used social media to encourage Knoxville residents to donate their time, money and canned goods to local charities that serve meals and work to fight hunger in other ways in our community.

All Knoxville residents are invited to participate in the campaign. Here’s how:

Choose how to give. You can either donate money or volunteer time to a local food kitchen, food pantry or other hunger-related charity.

Take a photo of yourself volunteering or donating.

Tag the photo with #FeedKnox and #OneLoveDay.

Post the photo online and encourage your friends to share.

The campaign will culminate in a public celebration called One Love Day to be held Thursday, July 25, 7-8:30 p.m. at Christenberry Recreation Center (931 Oglewood Ave.) with refreshments and a performance by Voodoo Cadillac, a band made up of current and former Knoxville police officers. Participants can RSVP and share the event on Facebook by going to: http://bit.ly/OneLoveRSVP.

For more information about the Feed Knox campaign and the One Love Day event, contact Kent Johnson at 865-215-2109 or kxjohnson@knoxvilletn.gov.