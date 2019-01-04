KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville said Monday there is no set date for the return of electric scooters to downtown.

A vendor launched the scooters on March 20.... for just a few hours.

The scooters were stopped after the city spotted a glitch that allowed users to take them to restricted areas of town.

A city spokesperson told 10News there are streets including Chapman Highway, Henley Bridge, and Cumberland Avenue where scooters are not appropriate. So, the geofencing has to be in place before the scooters can be redeployed.

The city said the company is working to fix the problem and hopes the scooters will be back soon.

