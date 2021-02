The city says it will start this summer by moving overhead utility lights beneath the street and sidewalks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is working on plans for a $10 million dollar overhaul of Sevier Avenue in South Knoxville.

The city says it will start this summer by moving overhead utility lights beneath the street and sidewalks.

The project will also add bike lanes, street lighting, on-street parking and a new roundabout.