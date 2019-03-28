KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville-Knox County Planning and the City of Knoxville will hold a community workshop for the Chapman Highway Implementation Plan next month.

The goals of the study are to identify and prioritize needed roadway improvements for the six-mile section of Chapman Highway within city limits that runs from Blount Avenue to just south of Governor John Sevier Highway.

The workshop will be held on April 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the library of South Doyle Middle School, 3900 Decatur Drive.

The workshop will be an informal open house. No presentation will be given, but information will be on display at multiple stations in the library.

The city said a list of proposed projects has been developed for the section of Chapman Highway covered by the plan. This list was developed in part from the input received from a previous workshop and online survey.

Planning staff and other project leaders now need feedback on the proposed projects and the priority for each.

Community members are encouraged to stop by at their convenience to learn more and share their thoughts.

The Chapman Highway Implementation Plan is being led by Knoxville-Knox County Planning and the City of Knoxville with the help of consultants from Kimley-Horn and Associates.

For more information on the study, click here: www.knoxtrans.org/chapman-highway.