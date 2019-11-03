KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders are trying to promote art in the city and they have a colorful vision for the side of the Market Square parking garage.

The city will vote Tuesday night to have another mural placed on the eastern wall of the Market Square parking garage. The mural, which could cost the city $150,000 to put up, would face the alley between Wall Avenue and Union Avenue.

A parallel alley, nicknamed Strong Alley, exists on the east or opposite side of Market Square. Local artists design and install impromptu murals in Strong Alley, with no curation or expectation for permanence.

Knoxville continues to promote all types of art from paintings, murals and music.

In the alley opposite of “Strong Alley”, the Public Arts Committee has identified twenty-four panels of the east-facing garage wall for beautification with either a single mural or collection of murals.

The Public Arts Committee’s evaluation committee selected Addison Karl as the top-ranked proposing artist, according to the resolution.

Addison's mural work has a theme pertaining to humanity, culture and community engagement.

According to the resolution, once the contract is completed Addison Karl will visit Downtown in May to learn more about Knoxville and plans to begin his work in the fall of 2019. According to negotiated points attached with the resolution, the city has requested that this visit include at least a Wednesday or Saturday so he can engage with members in Market Square during one of its business days.

He would be paid 20 percent upon signing the contract, 55 percent once his images are approved, and 25 percent when it's complete.

