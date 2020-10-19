Claiborne Co. Sheriff indicted on assault charges

Robert Reed, 36, is accused of assaulting an individual over a personal matter while on duty.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A TBI investigation resulted in the indictment of a Claiborne County deputy on assault charges.

In March, TBI Agents began investigating an incident involving a Claiborne County deputy that occurred on February 13th at an apartment complex located along Whitney Circle in Sneedville.

Agents said they determined over the course of the investigation that Robert Reed, 36, confronted an individual at the apartment complex over a personal matter while on duty.

Reed then assaulted the man, agents said.

The Hancock County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Reed with one count of Simple Assault.