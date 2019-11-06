CAVE SPRING, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a four-month-old infant, a Facebook post from the sheriff said Tuesday.

A call came in Monday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. that an infant was not breathing. Emergency personnel responded to the incident in the Cave Spring community and attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

Investigators processed the scene and conducted interviews.

"It is heartbreaking for any and all personnel involved in these type of calls," the post said.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it with any new information.