CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County Deputy remained on the job Monday nine months after he reportedly fired his gun through a patrol car windshield while riding as a passenger on I-75.

Transport Officer Cody Lankford filed a report and said on Nov. 2, 2018, Officer Noah Arnwine drew a .38-caliber revolver and started to play with it while in the car, a memorandum said.

Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Mark Ellis issued the memorandum after being tasked with investigating the reported incident.

In it, it said Arnwine "emptied the revolver of four rounds (bullets), out of a five-round capacity weapon, started to play 'Russian Roulette' with the revolver while on the interstate, with the revolver pointed at the front window in a straight line that could strike traffic. At some point, the revolver discharged."

It happened near Philadelphia, Tennessee, at 3:58 p.m., according to a text message Lankford sent Ellis after the incident.

The gunshot damaged the patrol car windshield and, the memorandum said, it "put several lives in danger due to the possibility of a stray round accidentally striking one of the vehicles and/or the occupants inside."

It also said Officer Arnwine put the life of his fellow officer at risk due to "his reckless action" of playing with a firearm in a moving vehicle.

"It was just so crazy. I'm still in awe," Lankford said in a phone call to Ellis. "I don't know what went through his brain, he just spun the cylinder, flipped it shut and it went 'wah!'"

In the memorandum, Ellis recommended Arnwine be placed into a position that doesn't require the carrying of a firearm while the incident is investigated further.

"If found to be true, I recommend that Officer Arnwine face immediate termination and charged with reckless endangerment," he wrote. "It is also my recommendation that Officer Arnwine should pay for the county property he destroyed while so foolishly and negligently handled a firearm."

"I hate that he's probably gonna lose his job," Lankford said to Ellis on the phone interview conducted during his investigation. "He needs a job that he doesn't get to handle a weapon every single day."

Ellis also said he personally called surrounding hospitals to confirm that no one was treated with a gunshot wound that couldn't be explained in that area of travel and in Knoxville.