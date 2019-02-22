DALLAS — The grandson of actor Clark Gable was found dead in Dallas on Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to the 8000 block of Park Lane, where a friend had found Clark Gable III unresponsive. Gable was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

His cause of death hasn't yet been released.

Gable III, 30, had hosted the reality show "Cheaters" on VH1. The show posted about his death on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

Cheaters It is with a heavy heart to let you know that one of our own, Clark Gable, has passed away at the young age of 30.

His grandfather was a Hollywood star from the 1930s until his death in 1959, earning three nominations for the Academy Award for best leading actor, including for his role in "Gone with the Wind" in 1939. He won the award for his role in "It Happened One Night" in 1934.