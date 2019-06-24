ATLANTA — Clint Eastwood is making his way back to Atlanta for another production.

The legendary actor is no stranger to these parts of town, Eastwood filmed his action-packed film about a Mexican drug cartel, “The Mule” in several parts of Atlanta during summer 2018.

Eastwood will direct “The Ballad Of Richard Jewell,” and has been in discussions with Disney and Fox about distribution.

It’s a drama based on the life of a security guard whose life was turned upside down in a moment after it was leaked by law enforcement to a reporter that Jewell was a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

RELATED | Actress, comedian Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over 'heartbeat' abortion law

He went from hero to one of the most hated men in America.

Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, and Sam Rockwell are all expected to star in the movie.

The news comes on the heels of Georgia’s controversial heartbeat law that is impacting the booming film and television industry.

Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation in May banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant.

RELATED: Stacey Abrams to try and salvage soured relations between Georgia film industry, Hollywood over abortion law

Kemp said he was signing the bill "to ensure that all Georgians have the opportunity to live, grow, learn and prosper in our great state." He also emphasized that, "Georgia is a state that values life."

RELATED: Spike Lee calls for Hollywood boycott of Georgia, says 'shut it down'

Alyssa Milano joined over 40 celebrities and dozens of film production representatives from across Georgia signed an open letter to Kemp trying to stop the measure from becoming law -- threatening to pull film and TV production out of Georgia.

Eastwood will start production on “The Ballad of Richard Jewell” this summer.

MORE NEWS FROM 11ALIVE!

Complete list of winners of the 2019 BET Awards

Freaknik returns, but it's not what you remember

David Ortiz moved out of intensive care unit, wife says

Cardi B indicted on felony charges for strip club scuffle