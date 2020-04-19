CLINTON, Tenn. — The Clinton Police Department is currently looking for 15-year-old Dejaney Gennoe.

CPD said her guardians stated Gennoe was last seen at a Coachman Drive, Clinton, address around 9 p.m. on Friday night.

According to police, Gennoe is White-Puerto Rican with brown hair and brown eyes.

She stands five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds.

Dejaney has 3 earring holes in each ear and a nose ring as well as tattoos on her right hand, left arm and left ankle.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy Faith Promise Church t-shirt and gray leggings.

No additional information is available at this time.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Dejaney Gennoe. Call Clinton Police at 865-457-3112 or dial 911.