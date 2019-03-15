CLINTON, Tenn. — Police are searching for a Clinton High School student reported missing earlier this month.

Mya Paoletto has been missing since early March. Reports indicate that the juvenile was last seen at her home in Clinton when she left for school, police said.

Clinton High School authorities said she never arrived for classes.

Mya may have been picked up by a man named Jordan Williams.

If you have any additional information as to the whereabouts of Mya Paoletto, please contact Detective Sgt Leslie Miller at 865-457-3112.

Clinton PD

Clinton PD

Clinton PD