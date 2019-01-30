MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Even with no snow in the forecast, dozens of school districts are closed or delayed Wednesday.

One of those districts is Hamblen County Schools. They'll be operating on a two hour delay.

If you drove by the school district central office in Morristown, the only snow you'd see left is on bushes or patches of grass. The roads look clear.

"We felt fairly confident the roads would be clear, but then we looked at the temperatures which would be bitterly cold," said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry.

He decided on that two hour delay because of temperatures predicted in the teens Wednesday morning.

"Warm up just a little bit, and for students to be out waiting for the bus in the daylight as opposed to the dark," said Perry.

About 30 other schools and school districts in East Tennessee did the same, and dozens are closed all day.

It's not a decision made lightly, and school leaders want parents to know these choices are always made for the safety of the students.

Perry said a lot of thought goes into altering or cancelling a school day.

When weather becomes a concern, they start by consulting with the National Weather Service and neighboring school districts.

"Then we also talk with central dispatch at the sheriff's office and at the city and ask them overnight if they've had any accidents or calls of slick spots," said Perry.

Staff with the bus department also check a handful of spots where they know roads can get dangerous.

"So, with all that information, then we put all that together and we make a decision on whether or not we're gonna go to school," said Perry.

He noted that closing school often leaves kids home alone and sometimes without the school meals some depend on. So are they safer home alone, or safer facing the elements to get to school?

"It's a case in which the safety is compromised regardless of the decision that we make," said Perry. "But for us our primary responsibility is to make sure that kids get to school safely and they get home safely."

Roane County Schools is one of the districts closing for the entirety of Wednesday.

The superintendent said along with the threat of freezing wind, it's also an opportunity to sanitize all the schools.

He said last week about 11 percent of the district's students called out sick.

