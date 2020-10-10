Coal miner killed in Kentucky, investigation opened

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky officials said a 48-year-old coal miner was killed in Bell County, after he was struck in the chest by a hydro gun he was operating.
Officials said Douglas Slusher, of Calvin, Kentucky, died Friday shortly after he was injured while working at the Double Mountain Mining #3 “Strata” surface mine.
“Our hearts go out to the miner, his family and co-workers for this tragic loss of life,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We invite everyone in the commonwealth to join us in prayer today.”
A release said Slusher was given CPR, but died on site. Officials said operations at the mine were shut down after the death and will be suspended while an investigation continues.
The state has sent investigators to the mine.