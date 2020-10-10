Coal miner killed in Kentucky, investigation opened

Officials said Douglas Slusher, of Calvin, Kentucky, died Friday shortly after he was injured while working at the Double Mountain Mining #3 “Strata” surface mine.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky officials said a 48-year-old coal miner was killed in Bell County, after he was struck in the chest by a hydro gun he was operating.

Officials said Douglas Slusher, of Calvin, Kentucky, died Friday shortly after he was injured while working at the Double Mountain Mining #3 “Strata” surface mine.

“Our hearts go out to the miner, his family and co-workers for this tragic loss of life,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We invite everyone in the commonwealth to join us in prayer today.”

A release said Slusher was given CPR, but died on site. Officials said operations at the mine were shut down after the death and will be suspended while an investigation continues.