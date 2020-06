Authorities say Edith Hunt, 68, was last seen leaving a funeral on Thursday.

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in their search for a woman who went missing after attending a funeral.

Authorities say Edith Hunt, 68, was last seen June 4 on Green Hill Road. She was in a blue Chevy Tracker which had a Tennessee disabled license plate.

The number of that plate is 7628DD8.

CCSO said she is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 115 pounds.