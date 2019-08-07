COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Cocke County inmate ran while being transported from general sessions court back to the jail annex Monday, according to Sheriff Armando Fontes.

Hance was handcuffed when he ran down the courthouse stairs and out of the courthouse, according to a release. Fontes said two bailiffs "failed to adequately supervise inmate Billy Hance along with five other inmates" as they were moving them.

The supervising officer was unaware that Hance had fled from his presence, the report said.

He was in custody on charges including aggravated assault, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, kidnapping, financial responsibility, evading arrest, failure to exercise due care, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and failure to maintain his lane of travel.

The report said a Newport City Police Officer tried to stop Hance on July 6 when he reportedly fled with a female passenger in the car. The woman asked him to stop for police but he refused so he was charged with kidnapping as well as the other charges, according to investigators.

If you see him, please contact the Cocke County emergency communication center at 423-623-3064 or 911.